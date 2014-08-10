Illicit
Purple Tonic
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Strain Description: Purple Tonic is an Indica-dominant cannabis strain featuring high levels of CBD. Its lineage stems from crossing the genetics of Purple Pineapple and Chocolate Tonic. Although it's a purely Indica-dominant, patients have found themselves more sociable, clear-headed, and focused in smaller and more controlled doses. In larger doses, patients have reported a couch-locked and lethargic state of body and mind.
As the moniker of this strain implies, Purple Tonic's buds are covered in deep purple and forest green hues underneath its layers of vivid orange pistils and golden resinous trichomes. Depending on curing techniques used, some of these buds tend to be resinous and harder to break apart by hand, so it's recommended to keep a grinder handy when preparing a serving of Purple Tonic.
The flowers of this cannabis strain emit a sweet, fruity, earthy, and piney fragrance, usually accompanied by a blueberry undertone. Its flavor is known to produce an earthy, nutty, and sweet essence.
Medical consumers searching for a strain with notable analgesic properties have said that Purple Tonic's anti-inflammatory characteristics provide alleviation for mild physical pain, symptoms of headaches, while also helping induce sleep in larger doses.
As the moniker of this strain implies, Purple Tonic's buds are covered in deep purple and forest green hues underneath its layers of vivid orange pistils and golden resinous trichomes. Depending on curing techniques used, some of these buds tend to be resinous and harder to break apart by hand, so it's recommended to keep a grinder handy when preparing a serving of Purple Tonic.
The flowers of this cannabis strain emit a sweet, fruity, earthy, and piney fragrance, usually accompanied by a blueberry undertone. Its flavor is known to produce an earthy, nutty, and sweet essence.
Medical consumers searching for a strain with notable analgesic properties have said that Purple Tonic's anti-inflammatory characteristics provide alleviation for mild physical pain, symptoms of headaches, while also helping induce sleep in larger doses.
Purple Tonic effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
12% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!