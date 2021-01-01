About this product

Razzmatazz (Sour) - Based on the award-winning raspberry kush strain, we took the ripe raspberry aromas and combined lemon and an earthy OG vibe to give you RAZZMATAZZ. This sour series golden vape is going to help you focus and turn up the volume on your creativity.



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Classy Carts is for those craving a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. Our Jupiter Ceramic cartridges provide continuous oil flow and saturation. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.