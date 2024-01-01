Rollozz 1g Flower

Rollozz is a cross of GMO and Strudel Breath from Beanmill Genetics. When consuming this hybrid strain, users report a blissful experience - feeling relaxed and sleepy, yet in good spirits with a potential case of the munchies. Recommended to those looking for a bit of relief from chronic pain and anxiety symptoms, the effects of this particular hybrid is remarkable and fast acting.

What's more? The look of these trichome-frosted buds are simply beautiful. Dotted with an array of beautiful hues including light green and vibrant oranges and yellows, each bud is perfectly glazed in thick layers of trichome crystals. When it comes time to medicate, many report a nutty flavor with an underlying earthy note that has left even the most experienced cannabis connoisseur craving more.

Whether you're suffering from anxiety, chronic pain, or just a stressful day, Rollozz is definitely a great strain to have in your arsenal. In just minutes, you will find yourself in a world of relaxation and calm, one where stress and worry have been taken away and a sense of tranquility is all that remains.

Strain Type: Hybrid

Lineage: GMO x Strudel Breath

Breeder: Beanmill Genetics

Primary Terpene Profile: limonene

Top Reported Strain Effects: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Nerolidol

Top Report Strain Flavors: nutty, earthy

About this brand

Logo for the brand ILLICIT
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.

ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:

WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.

License(s)

  • MO, US: CUL000019
