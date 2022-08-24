The Strain - Rolozz is a cross of GMO and Strudel Breath from BeanMill Genetics. Users reported feeling relaxed, sleepy, and in good spirits, often with a case of the munchies. This strain is recommended to help ease the symptoms of chronic pain and anxiety.



Trichome frosted buds appear light green with flecks of deep green and orange hairs.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: GMO x Strudel Breath



Breeder: BeanMill Genetics



Primary Terpene Profile: limonene



Top Reported Strain Effects: relaxed, uplifted



Top Report Strain Flavors: nutty, earthy



The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our ILLICIT flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.