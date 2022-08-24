The Strain - Rolozz is a cross of GMO and Strudel Breath from BeanMill Genetics. Users reported feeling relaxed, sleepy, and in good spirits, often with a case of the munchies. This strain is recommended to help ease the symptoms of chronic pain and anxiety.



Trichome frosted buds appear light green with flecks of deep green and orange hairs.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: GMO x Strudel Breath



Breeder: BeanMill Genetics



Primary Terpene Profile: limonene



Top Reported Strain Effects: relaxed, uplifted



Top Report Strain Flavors: nutty, earthy



The Process - Fill it, Roll it, Light it. 5g of your favorite strain, no grinder required. Made from premium ground flower...never shake. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our ILLICIT growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.