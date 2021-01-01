About this product

Live Budder - similar to badder yet more consistent in texture. Almost crumble-like and malleable to clay, live budder is created with uncured fresh frozen quality nug material and is both terpene-rich and high in THCa. It’s oh so tasty!



The Process - Our Butane Hash Oil (BHO) line of concentrates are created with only the highest quality frozen material and hydrocarbon equipment. We carefully select flowers and cut them down early before the flowering cycle is finished, then quickly freeze them in temperatures below 70 degrees Celsius to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoids and terpenes. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create concentrates available in half and full gram options.

