About this product

Shatter – This cannabis concentrate is very stable, similar to hard candy, yet glassy as the name suggests. We created this golden plate and then shatter the pieces to create smaller half and full gram offerings. The content for the terpenes is typically lower than other dabbables but a high THCa content makes this a favorite for all.



The Process - Our non-BHO concentrates are created from dry material or cured material creating “cured resin”. We also delineate them as non-live and standard by just using the term: concentrate. We only use the highest quality full nugs and flowers to run using hydrocarbon or ethanol extraction processes.

