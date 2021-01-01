About this product

Wax - similar to shatter yet “softer” and much more malleable, wax has a consistency similar to goo or pomade. This dab is created using agitation while the extract cools to help the crystallization of the THC molecules and make a potent amber-colored concentrate.



The Process - Our non-BHO concentrates are created from dry material or cured material creating “cured resin”. We also delineate them as non-live and standard by just using the term: concentrate. We only use the highest quality full nugs and flowers to run using hydrocarbon or ethanol extraction processes.