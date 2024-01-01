SFV OG 1g Flower

by ILLICIT
SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch.

The strain took 3rd place at the High Times Cannabis Cup in Amsterdam in 2012, and 1st place at the Denver Cannabis Cup that same year.

Also known as San Fernando Valley OG, SFV OG began as a phenotype of OG Kush. A grower named Swerve at Cali Connection Farms in Southern California’s San Fernando Valley bred it with an Afghani from Homegrown Fantaseeds. The resulting strain takes its
initials from its parent strain, as well as the abbreviated location of its seed bank.

Breeders created the strain after selecting OG Kush for its earthy, lemony smell and
sedating properties, which are the result of high levels of myrcene, limonene and caryophyllene. Patients report this strain may assist with ADD/ADHD, anxiety, chronic\ pain, depression, inflammation, insomnia, Migraines, muscle spasms, Nausea, PMS, and
general stress relief.

Strain Type: Indica Hybrid

Lineage: [OG Kush] x [Unknown Afghani Strain]

Breeder: Cali Connection

Terpene Profile: alpha-Pinene, beta-Pinene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Myrcene

Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric

Top Report Strain Flavors: Earthy, Lemon, Citrus

ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.

ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:

WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.

  • MO, US: CUL000019
