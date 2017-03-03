About this product
The strain took 3rd place at the High Times Cannabis Cup in Amsterdam in 2012, and 1st place at the Denver Cannabis Cup that same year.
Also known as San Fernando Valley OG, SFV OG began as a phenotype of OG Kush. A grower named Swerve at Cali Connection Farms in Southern California’s San Fernando Valley bred it with an Afghani from Homegrown Fantaseeds. The resulting strain takes its initials from its parent strain, as well as the abbreviated location of its seed bank.
Breeders created the strain after selecting OG Kush for its earthy, lemony smell and sedating properties, which are the result of high levels of myrcene, limonene and caryophyllene.
About this strain
SFV OG, also known as "San Fernando Valley OG," "San Fernando Valley Kush," and "San Fernando Valley" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Cali Connection that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.
SFV OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardens for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.