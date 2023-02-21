Strain Description:



This hybrid, a cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Pink Panties, helps to create a well-balanced high. The buds are purple and heavily frosted. Notes of vanilla and berries make for an enjoyably sweet profile when smoked. Users have reported feeling relaxed and euphoric.



Sherb Cake has become the perfect blend for an evening of stress relief and a creative lift. Its smooth blend of sweet berries and vanilla is what draws people to its blissful hybrid effects. The lightly purple and frosted buds provide a delicate touch to the relaxing, stress-relieving, and creativity enhancing effects of this well balanced strain.



People who use this strain report feelings of intense calmness and even serenity. Its ability to relax the mind and body without providing the feelings of “heavy sedation” common with other strains are greatly appreciated by many of its users.



In addition, those using this strain report an improved mood, thanks to its qualities of inducing deep states of mental clarity and emotional awareness. It also aids in relieving both physical and emotional pain that might otherwise keep one down, giving users a much-needed emotional reprieve from their troubles. With its incredible ability to relax, clear the mind, and ease pain, it’s an effective way to help deal with life’s problems.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: Girl Scout Cookies x Pink Panties



Primary Terpene Profile: limonene



Top Reported Strain Effects: relaxed



Top Report Strain Flavors: vanilla, berries

Show more