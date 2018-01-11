The Strain - This hybrid, a cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Pink Panties, helps to create a well-balanced high. The buds are purple and heavily frosted. Notes of vanilla and berries make for an enjoyably sweet profile when smoked.



Users have reported feeling relaxed and euphoric. This strain is recommended for those suffering from depression and stress, as well as to aid in pain management.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: Girl Scout Cookies x Pink Panties



Primary Terpene Profile: limonene



Top Reported Strain Effects: relaxed



Top Report Strain Flavors: vanilla, berries



The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our ILLICIT flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.