The Strain - This hybrid, a cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Pink Panties, helps to create a well-balanced high. The buds are purple and heavily frosted. Notes of vanilla and berries make for an enjoyably sweet profile when smoked.



Users have reported feeling relaxed and euphoric. This strain is recommended for those suffering from depression and stress, as well as to aid in pain management.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: Girl Scout Cookies x Pink Panties



Primary Terpene Profile: limonene



Top Reported Strain Effects: relaxed



Top Report Strain Flavors: vanilla, berries



The Process - Fill it, Roll it, Light it. 5g of your favorite strain, no grinder required. Made from premium ground flower...never shake. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our ILLICIT growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.