The Strain - This strain was developed in the Santa Cruz area. A blend of different local Sativa strains, Sour Garlic smells like sour fruit and garlic. Strong Sativa medicine with a powerful, alert high. A unique, boutique offering from the Santa Cruz mountains.



AJ’s Sour Diesel crossed with GMO and Rocket Fuel, this rare and unique Indica-dominant variety is part of Mosca’s Super Petrol line and offers an incredible terpene profile with impressive trichome coverage.



Sour Garlic combines the best of both worlds with dominant, pungent sour fuel mixed with an herbal, aromatic garlic mushroom aroma, and a hint of spice. A strain that offers something different but will quickly become one of your favorites.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [AJ Sour Diesel] x [GMO/Fuel]



Breeder: Mosca Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, Linalool, alpha-Bisabolol



Top Reported Strain Effects: Focused, Cerebral, Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy



Top Report Strain Flavors: Fruit, Garlic, Earthy, Wood, Spice



The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our ILLICIT flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.