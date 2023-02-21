Strain Description:



A calm sedative with a euphoric buzz. Strawberry Float is perfect for either a lazy winter

day, or a sip of sweetness in the middle of the hot summer. The balance of sweet and

savory flavor is sure to induce ferocious appetites.



The freakish amount of frost defines Strawberry Float, almost looking like a small layer

of snow has fallen. On the bottom side of the bud, the crystals shines, highlighting its

incredible structure.



Earthy, strawberry, and fruity. The flavor could be compared to a smoothie, or "float",

especially when vaporized.



This strain is reported to help with anxiety, and keeping calm during social situations,

without the heavy sedative effects of other strains. It shown benefits for mood and

creativity as well.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Afghani x Michigan Soda (Reported)] x [Cookies & Cream IX3]



Breeder: Exotic Genetix



Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Humulene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: creative, euphoric, tingly, uplifted



Top Report Strain Flavors: strawberry, citrus, earthy



