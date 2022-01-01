The Strain - A calm sedative with a euphoric buzz. Strawberry Float is perfect for either a lazy winter day, or a sip of sweetness in the middle of the hot summer. The balance of sweet and savory flavor is sure to induce ferocious appetites.



The freakish amount of frost defines Strawberry Float, almost looking like a small layer

of snow has fallen. On the bottom side of the bud, the crystals shines, highlighting its incredible structure.



Earthy, strawberry, and fruity. The flavor could be compared to a smoothie, or "float",

especially when vaporized.



This strain is reported to help with anxiety, and keeping calm during social situations,

without the heavy sedative effects of other strains. It shown benefits for mood and creativity as well.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Afghani x Michigan Soda (Reported)] x [Cookies & Cream IX3]



Breeder: Exotic Genetix



Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Humulene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: creative, euphoric, tingly, uplifted



Top Reported Strain Flavors: strawberry, citrus, earthy



Keywords: d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Humulene, Linalool



The Process - We expertly hand trim the biggest and best, A-grade buds from the tops of our colas. Each glass jar contains no more than 7 buds, but more likely you will see 3 - 5 big nugs in each eighth sold. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our illicit growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand- trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.