About this product
The Strain - A calm sedative with a euphoric buzz. Strawberry Float is perfect for either a lazy winter day, or a sip of sweetness in the middle of the hot summer. The balance of sweet and savory flavor is sure to induce ferocious appetites.
The freakish amount of frost defines Strawberry Float, almost looking like a small layer
of snow has fallen. On the bottom side of the bud, the crystals shines, highlighting its incredible structure.
Earthy, strawberry, and fruity. The flavor could be compared to a smoothie, or "float",
especially when vaporized.
This strain is reported to help with anxiety, and keeping calm during social situations,
without the heavy sedative effects of other strains. It shown benefits for mood and creativity as well.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [Afghani x Michigan Soda (Reported)] x [Cookies & Cream IX3]
Breeder: Exotic Genetix
Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Humulene, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: creative, euphoric, tingly, uplifted
Top Reported Strain Flavors: strawberry, citrus, earthy
Keywords: d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Humulene, Linalool
The freakish amount of frost defines Strawberry Float, almost looking like a small layer
of snow has fallen. On the bottom side of the bud, the crystals shines, highlighting its incredible structure.
Earthy, strawberry, and fruity. The flavor could be compared to a smoothie, or "float",
especially when vaporized.
This strain is reported to help with anxiety, and keeping calm during social situations,
without the heavy sedative effects of other strains. It shown benefits for mood and creativity as well.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [Afghani x Michigan Soda (Reported)] x [Cookies & Cream IX3]
Breeder: Exotic Genetix
Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Humulene, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: creative, euphoric, tingly, uplifted
Top Reported Strain Flavors: strawberry, citrus, earthy
Keywords: d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Humulene, Linalool
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Illicit
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardens for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardens for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.