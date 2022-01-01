A calm sedative with a euphoric buzz. Strawberry Float is perfect for either a lazy winter day, or a sip of sweetness in the middle of the hot summer. The balance of sweet and savory flavor is sure to induce ferocious appetites.



The freakish amount of frost defines Strawberry Float, almost looking like a small layer of snow has fallen. On the bottom side of the bud, the crystals shines, highlighting its incredible structure.



Earthy, strawberry, and fruity. The flavor could be compared to a smoothie, or "float", especially when vaporized.



This strain is reported to help with anxiety, and keeping calm during social situations, without the heavy sedative effects of other strains. It shown benefits for mood and creativity as well.