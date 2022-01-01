The Strain - A calm sedative with a euphoric buzz. Strawberry Float is perfect for either a lazy winter day, or a sip of sweetness in the middle of the hot summer. The balance of sweet and savory flavor is sure to induce ferocious appetites.



The freakish amount of frost defines Strawberry Float, almost looking like a small layer

of snow has fallen. On the bottom side of the bud, the crystals shines, highlighting its

incredible structure.



Earthy, strawberry, and fruity. The flavor could be compared to a smoothie, or "float",

especially when vaporized.



This strain is reported to help with anxiety, and keeping calm during social situations,

without the heavy sedative effects of other strains. It shown benefits for mood and

creativity as well.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Afghani x Michigan Soda (Reported)] x [Cookies & Cream IX3]



Breeder: Exotic Genetix



Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Humulene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: creative, euphoric, tingly, uplifted



Top Reported Strain Flavors: strawberry, citrus, earthy



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a Jupiter cartridge. *All Jupiter products feature proprietary CCELL® technology. A 360˚ heating coil embedded in porous ceramic. Continuous oil flow and saturation. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.