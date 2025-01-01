About this product
Step into a world of flavor bliss with Illicit's Vanilla Espresso Soft Caramels. Crafted with love and expertise by our master confectioners at the Illicit Labs, these caramels are not just a treat; they're an experience. Each jar is packed with 100mg of THC, bringing together the sweet nostalgia of vanilla with a bold kick of espresso, all in perfectly balanced harmony.
Illicit's Vanilla Espresso Soft Caramels are a delicious duet of vanilla warmth and the invigorating notes of espresso. Imagine your favorite cozy moments wrapped up in a chewy, friendly caramel hug. It's the kind of flavor fusion that makes your taste buds do the wave.
Our master confectioners are the heartbeat of Illicit Labs, infusing their passion and expertise into every batch of these soft caramels. Each caramel is a testament to the artistry and dedication that goes into creating a treat that's as potent as it is delicious. Expect nothing but the best from our confectionery maestros!
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sharing the joy with friends, let the goodness of these Vanilla Espresso Soft Caramels be the highlight of your day.
Note: Consume with a smile, share the love, and enjoy responsibly.
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
