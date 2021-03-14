The Strain - Named for its super hazy, heady high and gorgeous appearance, Violet Fog is the perfect choice for any connoisseur of classic indicas. Violet Fog has a sweet and fruity grape flavor with a spicy and skunky exhale. The aroma takes a pungent turn, with a heavy rotting grapes overtone accented by a punch of skunkiness. The buds of Violet Fog have gorgeous, fluffy, grape-shaped, dark olive green nugs with bright purple undertones, thin orange hairs and a coating of bright purple-white crystal trichomes.



The high produced from Violet Fog is one that's perfect for a lazy evening or afternoon, with hazy and unfocused effects that are perfect for helping you settle down after a long and stressful day. You'll feel the effects begin to settle, rolling in like the evening fog before dropping you into complete physical and mental sedation. You'll find your mind lifted with a sense of unfocused happiness that quickly turns heady and giggly. At the same time, your body will drop off into a super relaxing and calming state of physical sedation.



This combination will turn sleepy, so be ready to take a nap! These soothing effects make Violet Fog a great choice for treating chronic pain, insomnia or nightmares, depression or mood swings and chronic stress or PTSD.



Strain Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid



Lineage: Grape Gasoline x Khalifa Mints



Breeder: Unknown



Top Reported Strain Effects: Hazy, Uplited, Relaxed, Giggly, Sleepy



Top Report Strain Flavors: Grape, Skunky, Spicy, Sweet



The Process - We expertly hand trim the biggest and best, A-grade buds from the tops of our colas. Each glass jar contains no more than 7 buds, but more likely you will see 3 - 5 big nugs in each eighth sold. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our illicit growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.