The high produced from Violet Fog is one that's perfect for a lazy evening or afternoon, with hazy and unfocused effects that are perfect for helping you settle down after a long and stressful day. You'll feel the effects begin to settle, rolling in like the evening fog before dropping you into complete physical and mental sedation. You'll find your mind lifted with a sense of unfocused happiness that quickly turns heady and giggly. At the same time, your body will drop off into a super relaxing and calming state of physical sedation.
This combination will turn sleepy, so be ready to take a nap! These soothing effects make Violet Fog a great choice for treating chronic pain, insomnia or nightmares, depression or mood swings and chronic stress or PTSD.
Strain Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Lineage: Grape Gasoline x Khalifa Mints
Breeder: Unknown
Top Reported Strain Effects: Hazy, Uplited, Relaxed, Giggly, Sleepy
Top Report Strain Flavors: Grape, Skunky, Spicy, Sweet
The Process - We expertly hand trim the biggest and best, A-grade buds from the tops of our colas. Each glass jar contains no more than 7 buds, but more likely you will see 3 - 5 big nugs in each eighth sold. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our illicit growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.
Grape Gasoline is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Jet Fuel Gelato. The effects of Grape Gasoline are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel uplifted, energetic, and euphoric. Grape Gasoline is best enjoyed during the afternoon or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, you can expect pungent grape notes with a hint of diesel. Grape Gasoline is 21% THC, making it an ideal strain choice for experienced cannabis consumers. According to growers, this strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. The dominant terpenes in Grape Gasoline are myrcene followed by caryophyllene and limonene. The original breeder of this strain is Compound Genetics. Weed strains similar to Grape Gasoline include Desert Lime, Pancakes, and Nigerian Silver.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
