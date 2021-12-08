About this product
This delicious, fruity strain carries through its parents’ aroma and flavor. Breaking apart the buds produces a sweet, watermelon and cookie fragrance, laced with tropical notes. The vibrant green buds of Watermelon Gushers are saturated with clear resinous trichomes. When combusted, its fruity flavor turns earthy, with notes of fruit and citrus on the exhale.
Users have reported that Watermelon Gushers produces a relaxing experience that leaves you in a sleepy state, providing a euphoric body high that keeps the mind clear before drifting off to sleep. Watermelon Gushers would shine while listening to music on a rainy afternoon.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: Gushers x Gelatti
Breeder: Cannarado
Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric, Sleepy, Calm, Hungry
Top Report Strain Flavors: Earthy, Fruity Citrus
The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our ILLICIT flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.
Gushers, also known as "White Gushers," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a member of the Cookies family with Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush parents. People who like it are also going to like Runtz and Zkittlez. Gushers is a high-THC, low-CBD cultivar, and has strong, euphoric effects that can initially feel enervating, then sedating. Named for its explosively thick fruit flavor, it's available as flower or extract. Growers of all skill levels and grow it indoors, outdoors, and in greenhouses. Gushers came from a group of growers affiliated with the Cookie Fam on the West Coast in the '10s, but it can be found worldwide. People consume Gushers for pleasure, wellness, and medical symptom management including pain, nausea, and insomnia.
