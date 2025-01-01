The Strain: Wedding Pie, developed by Cannarado Genetics, is an indulgent hybrid crafted from the celebrated cross of Wedding Cake and Grape Pie. This strain delights the palate with a super sweet flavor profile, where juicy grape and succulent berry notes are artfully layered with hints of nutty dough and subtle spices. The vibrant character is further enhanced by its primary terpenes: limonene delivers a lively burst of citrus brightness, caryophyllene adds a peppery warmth, myrcene contributes a rich earthy depth, linalool provides delicate floral sweetness, and humulene imparts a refined herbal nuance.



Every inhale of Wedding Pie unfolds an intricate symphony of flavor —a blend reminiscent of a gourmet dessert. The zesty tang from limonene awakens the senses, while the warm spice of caryophyllene creates an inviting complexity. Myrcene grounds the flavor with its robust, earthy character, perfectly balanced by the soft, soothing floral notes of linalool. A whisper of humulene adds a subtle herbal finish, resulting in a taste that is both vibrant and comforting, offering a culinary journey with every puff.



The effects of Wedding Pie gently usher you into a realm of euphoric relaxation and mental clarity. A light, tingling sensation gradually gives way to a blissful, all-encompassing buzz that lifts your mood and quiets the mind. The initial surge of citrus-inspired energy sparks a positive, uplifted state, while the deep earthy and floral undertones encourage a serene and contemplative calm. Ideal for immersing yourself in soulful music, engaging in thoughtful dialogue, or simply retreating into a reflective moment.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Lineage: [Wedding Cake] x [Grape Pie]

Breeder: Cannarado Genetics

Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool, Humulene

Top Reported Strain Effects: Focused, Blissful, Uplifted, Euphoric, Relaxed

Top Reported Strain Flavors: Grape, Berry, Sweet, Nutty, Citrus, Floral



The Pack: The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy one of our larger illicit joints or need one for the aforementioned lunch break, we created a smaller version and included 5 of them for every day of the workweek. Now, that’s the tea, sis.

