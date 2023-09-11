CODES - Marshfield (Open Soon!)
CODES - Marshfield (Open Soon!)

Marshfield, MO
CODES - Marshfield (Open Soon!)

CODES Dispensaries are a celebration of cannabis and community. You can shop our wide selection of products in-person with a knowledgeable store associate or online from the comfort of your own space. Either way, CODES Dispensaries are here to help you unlock your superpower with cannabis. New and returning patients – when entering your medical card information at checkout, please enter the full number, including PAT. If entered incorrectly, it could delay the processing of your online order. If you are purchasing only non-THC-based products, you do not need to input a medical card number. Note: If your order isn't picked up by 6pm, it will be returned to inventory.

14747 MO-38, Marshfield, MO
License DIS000153
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
Closed
tuesday
Closed
wednesday
Closed
thursday
Closed
friday
Closed
saturday
Closed

