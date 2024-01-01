This cut has been in possession of our grow team for over a decade. Among the most

famous strains worldwide, White Widow is a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands

by Green House Seeds. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through

immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity.



A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White

Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s.



Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A

legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer

cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Brazilian Sativa Landrace] x [South Indian Indica]



Breeder: Green House Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: Terpinolene, Nerolidol 2, Ocimene 2, beta Myrcene, beta-

Caryophyllene, d-Limonene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Uplifted, Relaxed



Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Earth, Pine

