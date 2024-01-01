White Widow 1g Flower

by ILLICIT
About this product

This cut has been in possession of our grow team for over a decade. Among the most
famous strains worldwide, White Widow is a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands
by Green House Seeds. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity.

A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White
Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s.

Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A
powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both
conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer
cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

Strain Type: Indica Hybrid

Lineage: [Brazilian Sativa Landrace] x [South Indian Indica]

Breeder: Green House Seeds

Primary Terpene Profile: Terpinolene, Nerolidol 2, Ocimene 2, beta Myrcene, beta- Caryophyllene, d-Limonene

Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Uplifted, Relaxed

Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Earth, Pine

About this brand

ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.

ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:

WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.

License(s)

  • MO, US: CUL000019
