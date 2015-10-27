The Strain - This cut has been in possession of our grow team for over a decade. Among the most famous strains worldwide, White Widow is a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity.



A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White

Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s.



Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Brazilian Sativa Landrace] x [South Indian Indica]



Breeder: Green House Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: Terpinolene, Nerolidol 2, Ocimene 2, beta Myrcene, beta-

Caryophyllene, d-Limonene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Uplifted, Relaxed



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Earth, Pine



The Process - We expertly hand trim the biggest and best, A-grade buds from the tops of our colas. Each glass jar contains no more than 7 buds, but more likely you will see 3 - 5 big nugs in each eighth sold. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our illicit growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.