White Widow .5g Smokos Preroll 5-Pack

by ILLICIT
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of White Widow .5g Smokos Preroll 5-Pack

About this product

White Widow, a renowned hybrid strain, has been a staple in our grow team's collection for over a decade. Originating from the Netherlands by Greenhouse Seeds, White Widow is a balanced hybrid who’s fame extends globally, gracing the menus of Dutch coffee shops since the 1990s. Adorned with crystal resin, its buds offer a visual cue to the potent effects lying within. Upon consumption, White Widow delivers a powerful surge of euphoria and energy, fostering lively conversation and creative inspiration.

Its effects are well-loved among cannabis enthusiasts, eliciting feelings of energy, talkativeness, and creativity. Medical patients often turn to White Widow to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. With flavors ranging from woody to spicy/herbal and earthy undertones, White Widow offers a diverse sensory experience.

This strain's balanced sativa/indica ratio delivers a cognitive-driven high coupled with a relaxing undertone, making it a favorite among those seeking mental clarity and physical relaxation. Its dense, resin-coated buds emit a citrus and peppery aroma, with a lemony aftertaste that enhances the overall experience. Ideal for outdoor activities and social gatherings, White Widow offers a harmonious blend of effects that cater to a wide range of cannabis consumers.

Strain Type: Hybrid

Lineage: [Brazilian] x [South Indian]

Breeder: Greenhouse Seeds

Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Pinene, Limonene

Top Reported Strain Effects: Creative, Energetic, Euphoric, Talkative, Uplifting

Top Reported Strain Flavors: Woody, Spicy, Herbal, Earthy, Pine

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand ILLICIT
ILLICIT
Shop products
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.

ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:

WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.

License(s)

  • MO, US: CUL000019
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.