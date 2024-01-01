White Widow, a renowned hybrid strain, has been a staple in our grow team's collection for over a decade. Originating from the Netherlands by Greenhouse Seeds, White Widow is a balanced hybrid who’s fame extends globally, gracing the menus of Dutch coffee shops since the 1990s. Adorned with crystal resin, its buds offer a visual cue to the potent effects lying within. Upon consumption, White Widow delivers a powerful surge of euphoria and energy, fostering lively conversation and creative inspiration.



Its effects are well-loved among cannabis enthusiasts, eliciting feelings of energy, talkativeness, and creativity. Medical patients often turn to White Widow to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. With flavors ranging from woody to spicy/herbal and earthy undertones, White Widow offers a diverse sensory experience.



This strain's balanced sativa/indica ratio delivers a cognitive-driven high coupled with a relaxing undertone, making it a favorite among those seeking mental clarity and physical relaxation. Its dense, resin-coated buds emit a citrus and peppery aroma, with a lemony aftertaste that enhances the overall experience. Ideal for outdoor activities and social gatherings, White Widow offers a harmonious blend of effects that cater to a wide range of cannabis consumers.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [Brazilian] x [South Indian]



Breeder: Greenhouse Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Pinene, Limonene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Creative, Energetic, Euphoric, Talkative, Uplifting



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Woody, Spicy, Herbal, Earthy, Pine

