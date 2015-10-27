About this product
A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian Indica, White
Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s.
Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [Brazilian Sativa Landrace] x [South Indian Indica]
Breeder: Green House Seeds
Primary Terpene Profile: Terpinolene, Nerolidol 2, Ocimene 2, beta Myrcene, beta-
Caryophyllene, d-Limonene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Uplifted, Relaxed
Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Earth, Pine
The Pack - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram illicit joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller .5g version and included 5 of them for every day of the workweek. Now, that’s the tea, sis.
About this strain
About this brand
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardens for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.