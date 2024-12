It’s time for a pack of Wild Strawberry Daytime Gummies, featuring a 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC. With the flavor of sun-kissed strawberries and a balanced ratio that's as smooth as a reggae beat, these edibles are your ticket to paradise, any hour of the day.



Each bite is a burst of wild strawberry sunshine, transporting you to a hidden grove where the grass is green, the vibes are mellow, and the strawberries are always in season. With a 5:1 CBD to THC ratio, these edibles are like a jam session between relaxation and euphoria. It's the perfect fusion of chill and good times, rolled into one.



Close your eyes, savor the wild strawberry flavor, and let your mind wander into the untamed landscapes of your imagination. It's like a nature hike for your senses. These edibles aren't just a snack – they're a journey into a world of serenity, where worries fade and relaxation takes the lead With a 5:1 CBD to THC ratio, these edibles bring you the best of both worlds – a gentle high and a soothing sense of balance.

