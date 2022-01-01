About this product
Who's got time to fill cones by hand? Ain't nobody got time for that!
Save yourself endless hours and pick up one of these cone crushers to fill and pack (3) 1 1/4", Lean, and King sized cones in at one time!
Check out the Full Cone crusher Video Here!
https://youtu.be/IXGOw4QYHfI
Made in Canada with PLA Plastic (A Renewable Bio Plastic)
Check out our other listings for what best suits you!
Colours may vary - Made in Canada
About this brand
Illuminate Cannabis Co.
With years of first hand experience in the industry, We Engineer our products to meet and exceed the demands of the modern day cannabis user. Working with a focus on renewable and sustainable materials to minimize the impact our products have on the environment.
Please contact us for wholesale inquires Via Email
