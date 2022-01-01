About this product
These Doob cylinders are 3D Printed using PLA Plastic Filament (Polylactic acid) Which is a renewable and biodegradable plastic made from corn starch!
With a strong construction these tubes are a cheap and effective way to stash your pre rolls.
Product Sizes
Regular
2.5cm x 8.5cm
Large
2.5cm x 11cm
Extra Large
2.5cm x 16cm
-Consider saving money with bulk orders!
-Colours may vary
-Proudly made in North America
About this brand
Illuminate Cannabis Co.
With years of first hand experience in the industry, We Engineer our products to meet and exceed the demands of the modern day cannabis user. Working with a focus on renewable and sustainable materials to minimize the impact our products have on the environment.
Please contact us for wholesale inquires Via Email
