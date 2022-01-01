About this product
Need a convenient method of enjoying your herb on the go?
Our Walnut Dugout One-hitter Stands 10.5cm / 4 Inch tall and comes with a 3 Inch Self cleaning Bat
Bulk orders and custom engraving available!
All of our Dugouts and wooden products are are CnC machined, hand finished and proudly assembled in North America
Our Walnut Dugout One-hitter Stands 10.5cm / 4 Inch tall and comes with a 3 Inch Self cleaning Bat
Bulk orders and custom engraving available!
All of our Dugouts and wooden products are are CnC machined, hand finished and proudly assembled in North America
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Illuminate Cannabis Co.
With years of first hand experience in the industry, We Engineer our products to meet and exceed the demands of the modern day cannabis user. Working with a focus on renewable and sustainable materials to minimize the impact our products have on the environment.
Please contact us for wholesale inquires Via Email
Please contact us for wholesale inquires Via Email