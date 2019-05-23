About this strain
Bred by In House Genetics, Animal Blues is an indica-dominant cross between Platinum Blueberry Kush and Animal Cookies. Its buds are dense and dark green under a thick speckling of crystal trichomes. The aroma is fruity and sour, but also earthy with sharp notes of pine and spice. Pack this strain for days that require pain relief or an extra spark of creativity.
Animal Blues effects
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
