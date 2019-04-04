About this product
COOL. CALM. COMFORTABLE. CONTROLLED.
Bio Cool is a light, creamy, omega-rich, and natural lotion packed with antioxidants and natural herbs. Contains full spectrum hemp extract with 250 mg of CBD
8 oz - includes full spectrum hemp extract with 250 mg CBD.
Massage cooling lotion deep into the skin.
Leaves skin feeling moisturized, hydrated, and replenished.
Instantly comforts with intense hydration.
Contains a full spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes.
Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA.
To Use Massage onto skin as needed. Use in conjunction with our bio-soothe salve by applying 5-10 minutes after salve.
*Grape Seed Oil
*Damiana
*Neem
*Menthol Crystals
Camphor Essential Oil
Copaiba Balsam Essential Oil
*Lemongrass Verbena Essential Oil
Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Oil
Lotion base
Distilled water
About this brand
incann®
Incann® curated a line of CBD essentials that is derived from hemp grown organically in the USA by dedicated farmers who uphold the highest standards in the cultivation process.
Made with integrity from the nature that sustains us, Incann® is on a mission to produce high-quality cannabinoid essentials that are safe to consume and easy to use. Sourcing natural and ethical ingredients are at the core of everything we create. Each batch is third-party lab-tested to ensure quality, consistency, potency, and purity.
Incann® is changing the way people consider cannabis and the future of wellness. By exploring one of the world's most ancient plants and encouraging others to live more mindfully.
OUR PRODUCTS ARE
Natural
Vegan
Gluten-Free
GMO-Free
Cruelty-Free
3rd Party Lab Tested
ALL OF OUR PRODUCTS ARE
Derived from hemp
Farmed organically
Manufactured in Colorado, USA
OUR VALUES ARE:
QUALITY
INNOVATION
COMMITMENT
HEALTHY LIFESTYLE
