incredibles

Mixed Fruit Gummy 1,000mg (Med)

MED | 1,000mg THC (50mg per oversized gummy)

incredibles’ high milligram gummies are made with all-natural fruit juice and sustainable oils. Available in indica, sativa and hybrid, each pack includes cherry and tangerine flavors that will satisfy your sweet tooth. Of course, they’re always gluten and GMO free. Triple-lab testing ensures consistent, reliable relief and the highest standards in product safety and purity.

cherry
indica
sativa
tangerine
