Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand IncrediMeds

IncrediMeds

Chocolate Chip Cookies - Hybrid

About this product

Ingredients: Unbleached Wheat Flour, Semisweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Dextrose), Unsalted Butter (Milk, Natural Flavor), Brown Cane Sugar, Cane Sugar, Eggs, Vanilla Extract, Kosher Salt, Baking Soda, Cannabis Oil Distillate

Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat

THC Per Dose: 10 mg / Total Doses: 10 / Total THC: 100 mg
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!