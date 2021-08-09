IncrediMeds
Chocolate Chip Cookies - Hybrid
About this product
Ingredients: Unbleached Wheat Flour, Semisweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Dextrose), Unsalted Butter (Milk, Natural Flavor), Brown Cane Sugar, Cane Sugar, Eggs, Vanilla Extract, Kosher Salt, Baking Soda, Cannabis Oil Distillate
Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
THC Per Dose: 10 mg / Total Doses: 10 / Total THC: 100 mg
No product reviews
