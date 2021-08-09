IncrediMeds
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie - Hybrid
About this product
Ingredients: Unbleached Wheat Flour, Unsalted Butter (Milk, Natural Flavor), Semisweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, sunflower lecithin, dextrose), Brown Cane Sugar, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Powder (processed with an alkali), Vanilla Extract, Kosher Salt, Baking Soda, Cannabis Oil Distillate
Contains: Milk, Wheat
THC Per Dose: 10 mg / Total Doses: 10 / Total THC: 100 mg
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!