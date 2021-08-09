Loading…
IncrediMeds

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie - Hybrid

About this product

Ingredients: Unbleached Wheat Flour, Unsalted Butter (Milk, Natural Flavor), Semisweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, sunflower lecithin, dextrose), Brown Cane Sugar, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Powder (processed with an alkali), Vanilla Extract, Kosher Salt, Baking Soda, Cannabis Oil Distillate

Contains: Milk, Wheat

THC Per Dose: 10 mg / Total Doses: 10 / Total THC: 100 mg
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!