IncrediMeds
Sour Passion Fruit Vegan 1:1 CBD Gummies
About this product
Ingredients: Vegan Cane Sugar, Passion Fruit Puree, Tapioca Syrup, Pectin (Pectin, Sucrose, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Sunflower Lecithin, Citric Acid, Cannabis Oil Distillate
THC Per Dose: 5mg; CBD Per Dose: 5mg / Total Doses: 10 / Total THC: 50mg; Total CBD: 50mg
THC Per Dose: 5mg; CBD Per Dose: 5mg / Total Doses: 10 / Total THC: 50mg; Total CBD: 50mg
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!