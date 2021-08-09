Loading…
IncrediMeds

Sour Passion Fruit Vegan 1:1 CBD Gummies

About this product

Ingredients: Vegan Cane Sugar, Passion Fruit Puree, Tapioca Syrup, Pectin (Pectin, Sucrose, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Sunflower Lecithin, Citric Acid, Cannabis Oil Distillate

THC Per Dose: 5mg; CBD Per Dose: 5mg / Total Doses: 10 / Total THC: 50mg; Total CBD: 50mg
