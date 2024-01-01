We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Indigo Gardens
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
6 products
Flower
Purple Dahlia
by Indigo Gardens
THC 24.33%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Hangover Haze
by Indigo Gardens
THC 17.8%
CBD 0%
Flower
Orange Apricot MAC
by Indigo Gardens
THC 20.93%
CBD 0%
Flower
Angel Food Cake
by Indigo Gardens
THC 21.03%
CBD 0%
Flower
Black DOG
by Indigo Gardens
THC 22%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cookie Stomper
by Indigo Gardens
THC 19.37%
CBD 0%
