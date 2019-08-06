Indigo Naturals Relief Pain Balm



500mg Activated Hemp Extract in 2oz jar.



Indigo Naturals Relief Pain Balm is infused with 500mg of activated hemp extract and blended with plant-based of oils that go on smoothly without a greasy feeling and absorb rapidly into the skin, delivering CBD quickly and effectively where you need it most. In order to provide the most relief we have infused our CBD Pain Balm with more than the typical amount of CBD. You will see most pain balms and creams only include 100-250mg's of CBD. At Indigo Naturals we believe that in order to get the most relief, a topical should contain at least 500mg's of CBD.



Indigo Naturals topicals are made from plant based ingredients. We use organic American hemp to extract full-spectrum CBD oil for each product. Consequently, your body absorbs the full spectrum of beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes. Third party labs test all our extract to confirm that it is THC-free. As a result, our topicals provide relief without any psychoactive, or “high”, effect.



Indigo Naturals formulate each Pain Relief Balm to deliver as much CBD as possible to the areas that need it most for rapid relief. You’ll fall in love with how smooth they feel on your skin. Because we use only plant based ingredients, our topicals do not leave oily residues.



Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Kokum Butter, Cupuacu Butter, Shea Butter, Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Jojoba Seed Oil, Apricot Kernel Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil, Baobab Oil, Menthol, Cannabidiol (CBD), Vitamin E.



Our Promise

-100% THC Free

-Organically grown

-CO2 Extract

-No solvents, herbicides, pesticides or preservatives

-Third party lab tested for quality and potency guarantee



Suggestions for Use

Apply Indigo Naturals CBD Pain Relief Balm as desired on clean, dry skin. Massage into your skin until it is absorbed completely. Avoid contact with your eyes and broken skin.



Indigo Naturals CBD Pain Relief Balm will help you to achieve relief through an easy to use application. Use after exercise or strenuous activity to reduce pain, inflammation and discomfort.