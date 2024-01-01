Seamlessly blending premium ingredients with nanotechnology magic, our seltzers deliver delightful flavors paired with cannabinoid fusion. Discover your favorite flavor and experience a beverage like no other.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
As pioneers in the 'New Age' of cannabis, Indigo is driven by two core values — a culture of relentless innovation and a commitment to natural, sustainable practices. We’ve worked hard to create a lineup of premium cannabis products that not only reflect these values, but open up new possibilities for the industry as a whole. Together, we can embrace, enjoy and explore the next era of cannabis consumption.