Spicy Pineapple 8mg THC Seltzer

by Indigo
THC —CBD —

About this product

Seamlessly blending premium ingredients with nanotechnology magic, our seltzers deliver delightful flavors paired with cannabinoid fusion. Discover your favorite flavor and experience a beverage like no other.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Indigo
Indigo
Shop products
As pioneers in the 'New Age' of cannabis, Indigo is driven by two core values — a culture of relentless innovation and a commitment to natural, sustainable practices. We’ve worked hard to create a lineup of premium cannabis products that not only reflect these values, but open up new possibilities for the industry as a whole. Together, we can embrace, enjoy and explore the next era of cannabis consumption.
Notice a problem?Report this item