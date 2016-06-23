INDO
Blue Magoo
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Blue Magoo effects
Reported by real people like you
275 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!