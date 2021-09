About this product

Topi-Go is ready to mix with any product you like! This THC topical enhancer comes in a base of all natural MCT oil! Imagine your favorite lotions, balms, soaps, salves, shampoos, skin care, or more, now infused thanks to Topi-Go! Simply drop a couple drops into a dab of your favorite skin care product or mix the whole thing into a foot soak, bath or any other topical experience.