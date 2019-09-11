INDVR
SLEEK. STYLISH. STEALTH.
About INDVR
Fashion meets function meets discretion. Introducing the world’s first line of incognito vaporizers that appeal to your fashion sense and to your desire for discretion when vaporizing.Take a closer look - things aren’t what they appear to be. The INDVR products might look like a lipstick or a fine writing instrument, but they are so much more than that. Each INDVR product fits easily in your pocket or clutch and gives you the comfort of having a portable yet stealthy way to enjoy your favorite vaporizer essential oil.
Mascara & Lipstick Vaporizers By Indvr – Product Spotlight
September 11, 2019
00:53