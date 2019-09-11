Fashion meets function meets discretion. Introducing the world’s first line of incognito vaporizers that appeal to your fashion sense and to your desire for discretion when vaporizing.Take a closer look - things aren’t what they appear to be. The INDVR products might look like a lipstick or a fine writing instrument, but they are so much more than that. Each INDVR product fits easily in your pocket or clutch and gives you the comfort of having a portable yet stealthy way to enjoy your favorite vaporizer essential oil.