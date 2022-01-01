Inesscents Salvation CBD + Aloe Calming Cream Cleanser gently removes impurities while soothing dry sensitive skin. Harnessing the healing powers of hemp and infused with mineral rich sea kelp and soothing mandarin, this luxurious facial wash will keep your skin naturally hydrated, nourished and beautiful.



+ Over 95% Certified Organic Ingredients

+ High Potency CBD Extract

+ Organic, Locally Grown Herbs

+ Organic Essential Oils

+ Contains 80 - 100 mg CBD



Suggested Use: Moisten face and hands with warm water. Dispense a small amount of cleanser into fingertips. Gently massage into face and neck using a circular motion. Rinse and pat dry. For optimal results, follow with Hemp Hydrosol and CBD Moisturizer of your choice.



Ingredients: *Aloe barbadensis leaf juice,*Helianthus annuus (sunflower) seed oil, Aqua (water), *Calendula officinalis (calendula) flowers, *Matricaria recutita(chamomile) flowers, *Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) flowers, *Olea europaea (olive) fruit oil, *Pelargonium capitatum (geranium) hydrosol, *Hamamelis virginiana (witch hazel) water (and) alcohol, Lactobacillus ferment, Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate (and) Lauryl Glucoside, *Simmondsia chinensis (jojoba) esters, Cetearyl Olivate (and) Sorbitan Olivate, *Argania spinosa (argan) oil, *Glycerin, *Cocos nucifera (coconut) extract, *Ascophyllum nodosum (kelp) extract, Tocopherol, potassium sorbate, *Rosmarinus officinalis (rosemary) leaf extract, xanthan gum, Cannabis sativa L. (hemp) extract, *Citrus reticulata (mandarin) oil, *Citrus paradisi (grapefruit) oil, *Citrus limon (lemon) oil. *Certified organically grown.



For external use only. Keep out of eyes.

Discontinue use if irritation occurs

Please keep product away from heat and sunlight to extend shelf life and preserve the therapeutic beauty of this balm.