About this product
Inesscents Salvation is a topical skin nourishing salve infused with high potency CBD (cannabinoid) CO2 extract made from organically grown hemp. We have blended this revolutionary extract with organic herbal infusions and essential oils to provide optimal results.
+ Over 95% Certified Organic Ingredients
+ High Potency CBD Extract
+ Organic, Locally Grown Herbs
+ Organic Essential Oils
+ Contains 130-170mg CBD
Suggested Use: Massage a small amount into desired area as needed.
Ingredients: *Helianthus annus (sunflower) seed oil, *Cera Flava (beeswax), *Olea europaea (olive) oil, *Arnica montana (arnica) whole herb and flower, *Calendula officinalis (calendula) flowers, *Matricaria recutita (chamomile) flowers, *Stellaria media (chickweed), *Symphytum officinale (comfrey) root, *Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) flowers, *Urtica dioica (nettle) leaf, *Achillea millefolium (yarrow) flowers, *Calophyllum inophyllum (tamanu) oil, Cannabis sativa L. (hemp) CO2 extract, *Origanum majorana (marjoram) oil, *Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) oil, *Boswellia carterii (frankincense) oil, *Curcuma longa (turmeric) CO2 extract and *Helichrysum italicum (helichrysum) oil.
*Certified Organic Ingredient
For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from eyes and mucous membranes. If pregnant, nursing, or under a doctor’s care, consult a physician before use. Discontinue if irritation occurs.
+ Over 95% Certified Organic Ingredients
+ High Potency CBD Extract
+ Organic, Locally Grown Herbs
+ Organic Essential Oils
+ Contains 130-170mg CBD
Suggested Use: Massage a small amount into desired area as needed.
Ingredients: *Helianthus annus (sunflower) seed oil, *Cera Flava (beeswax), *Olea europaea (olive) oil, *Arnica montana (arnica) whole herb and flower, *Calendula officinalis (calendula) flowers, *Matricaria recutita (chamomile) flowers, *Stellaria media (chickweed), *Symphytum officinale (comfrey) root, *Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) flowers, *Urtica dioica (nettle) leaf, *Achillea millefolium (yarrow) flowers, *Calophyllum inophyllum (tamanu) oil, Cannabis sativa L. (hemp) CO2 extract, *Origanum majorana (marjoram) oil, *Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) oil, *Boswellia carterii (frankincense) oil, *Curcuma longa (turmeric) CO2 extract and *Helichrysum italicum (helichrysum) oil.
*Certified Organic Ingredient
For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from eyes and mucous membranes. If pregnant, nursing, or under a doctor’s care, consult a physician before use. Discontinue if irritation occurs.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Inesscents CBD Salvation
Inesscents is an organic skin care company based in Southern Oregon. Since 2000 we have been hand crafting high-quality, nutrient-dense skin care products which can be found in health food stores across the country. It was a natural progression for us to use our passion, experience and expertise of healing botanicals and apply them to the Hemp + CBD industry. We believe in the wisdom of the Earth’s medicines and strive to protect their perfection.