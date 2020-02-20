About this strain
Pie Face, also known as "Pie Face OG" and "Pie Face OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Face Off OG. Originally bred by Archive Seed Bank, this 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid carries a sweet cherry and earthy hash flavor, taking after both sides of the family. Though potently euphoric, Pie Face effects leave enough mental clarity for you to stay functional and engaged throughout the day’s tasks. This hybrid is ideal for social afternoons, unwinding after a stressful day, or kick-starting the appetite.
Pie Face effects
Reported by real people like you
67 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
32% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
