About this strain
Mango Tango effects
Reported by real people like you
68 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
36% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
